Tampa Bay Overheard: The SMART Ride raises $830,245

The SMART Ride, the only HIV/AIDS bicycle ride in the country of its size to donate 100 percent of funds raised to AIDS/HIV research, has completed its 14th year. Locally, the ride benefits charities like Metro Wellness & Community Centers in Tampa Bay.

The two-day, 165-mile bike ride from Miami to Key West was originally scheduled for November 2017, but Hurricane Irma forced organizers to delay the event after she ripped through the Florida Keys.

The organization announced the completion of SMART Ride 14 on Jan. 20, grateful for community support and to all who participated—sharing that $830,245 was raised this year.

Always looking ahead, registration for next year’s event is already open. The SMART Ride 15 is scheduled for Nov. 16-17, 2018. For more information, visit thesmartride.org.