Tampa Bay Overheard: PRIDE-MINDED

The fourth annual Tampa Pride is just around the corner, and the popular event has revealed this year’s theme: “Diversity Creates Community.”

In addition to the announcement, they’re also calling for all potential vendors, sponsors, and partners to get involved now—while they still can.

“Tampa Pride 2018 is set for March 24, 2018, in historic Ybor City,” the organization announced. “Mark the dates and get your festival vendor and Diversity Parade applications in early.”

With a cap on entries, Tampa Pride doesn’t want potential vendors or parade participants to miss out on the event, which last year saw over 35,000 attendees. Sponsorships are still available for the 2018 parade for companies, organizations and individuals.

In addition, Tampa Pride says, announcements are coming, including the Tampa Pride 2018 grand marshals and grand couple. Also on the horizon are the Mr. And Miss Tampa Pride Pageant and the unveiling of the LGBTA Community Supporters Award winners.

“Besides our main festival expo, diversity parade, celebrity concert and ‘tribute to the community’ events,” they tease, “we have added two more events.”

Tampa Pride 2018 will feature a new community health and wellness area, featuring a “variety of medical groups,” and also an area which promotes artisans and new entrepreneurs. But there are only 30 spaces available, so those interested should act quickly.

“This area of the festival will showcase emerging artists,” they advise, “craftsman and new startup businesses.”

For additional information about sponsorship opportunities, participation in any of the upcoming events or to view the organization’s latest updates, visit TampaPride.org. Interested parties can also email Sponsorship@TampaPride.org or Tampa Pride President Carrie West at c.west@TampaPride.org.

Photo by Jamarcus Mosley.