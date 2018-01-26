‘Storm Chasers’ star Joel Taylor found dead on board gay cruise

Joel Taylor, star of the Discovery Channel series “Storm Chasers,” was found dead of a suspected overdose on board a Royal Caribbean cruise ship on Tuesday. He was 38.

The ship, Harmony of the Seas, was being chartered for Atlantis Events’ all-gay cruise that departed Fort Lauderdale, Fl. on Jan. 20 with planned stops to St. Maarten, San Juan, Puerto Rico and Royal Caribbean’s private island of Labadee.

TMZ reports that Taylor was partying on board the ship on Monday night and consumed the drug GHB. He fell unconscious and was taken to his room. His body was found later Tuesday morning.

On Tuesday, the ship docked in San Juan, Puerto Rico and TMZ reports that passengers revealed cocaine, Ecstasy and GHB, were rampant on board the ship.

A FBI investigation has been launched into who supplied the drugs and how they got on the ship.

Royal Caribbean Cruises issued a statement on Taylor’s death saying, “We extend our most sincere and heartfelt condolences to the family and friends of the 38-year-old male guest from the United States who died while onboard Harmony of the Seas. As is our standard procedure, law enforcement was notified and responded to the ship when it arrived in San Juan, Puerto Rico, on Tuesday, January 23. A member of our Care Team is providing support and assistance to his family.”

Taylor appeared on “Storm Chasers” during its run from 2007-2012. The show featured a team of storm chasers following tornadoes in Tornado Alley.

Fellow “Storm Chasers” star Reed Timmer confirmed Taylor’s death with a tribute posted on Twitter.

“RIP my best friend and storm chasing partner, Joel Taylor. I am shocked and absolutely devastated by the loss of my incredible, caring friend. We chased so many intense storms, and I wish we could have just one more storm chase. I’ll miss you forever, Joel. We lost a legend,” Timmer wrote.

Timmer also posted another tribute from the Storm Chasing Community with a special image.

