Central Florida Overheard: Tymisha slays as ‘Josephine!’

Local entertainer, Tymisha Harris, often seen performing alongside Blue for VarieTEASE and various burlesque performances at The Venue, recently slayed Mama Ru (RuPaul to those who don’t know).

Josephine! began as a pet project for Orlando Fringe’s Michael Marinaccio and Harris in late 2015. They were later joined by the musical genius Tod Kimbro who helped to refine what they started. Josephine! is a musical telling of the life of bisexual performer Josephine Baker, portrayed in the show by Harris.

Harris and crew recently flew to New York’s historic Off-Broadway venue, the SoHo Playhouse, to perform Josephine!, which plays through Feb. 18.

The one and only RuPaul attended the Jan. 20 performance and was so impressed by the show that Mama Ru gave the show a shout out on Twitter.

“Josephine: A Burlesque Cabaret Dream Play @sohoplayhouse Starring Tymisha Harris one-woman biographical musical chronicles the extraordinary life of the iconic Josephine Baker,” Ru wrote.

Ru was also overheard telling Harris that she should be “starring in a movie version directed by Baz Luhrmann.”

Josephine! had a limited engagement at The Venue before heading to the Big Apple, but will return on March 5 at The Plaza Live with a live band as part of the Fab Fringe Fundraiser.

According Marinaccio, Josephine! will cover most of North America in 2018, with hopes to take the show overseas in 2019.

We’re proud to see Orlando talent taking other cities by storm.

