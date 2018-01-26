Central Florida Overheard: Patty passed up

Over the Jan. 20 and 21 weekend across the country, women and men joined together to march on the one year anniversary of the original Women’s March held the day after President Trump’s inauguration.

The Orlando march was on Sunday, Jan. 21, at Lake Eola. The peaceful demonstration featured several speakers, but one prominent member of the LGBTQ community and a female elected official seems to have not been invited.

In a Facebook post, Orlando City Commissioner Patty Sheehan posted about her disappointment with the march organizers and their lack of diversity in having female speakers represented by members of the LGBTQ community and members of the disabled community.

“I never thought I would have to protest a women’s march. No speakers from the disabled community, and very little LGBTQ emphasis. And I was the only female elected official not invited. Pretty disappointed in folks who should know better. So I protested, told them why, and then went to brunch. My message is always positive, even in the face of unexpected discrimination,” Sheehan wrote.

We reached out to Indivisible Florida Government Tracking, the group listed as promoters and organizers of the Women’s March event, but did not receive a response by time of press.

Photo from Patty Sheehan’s Facebook page.