Watch: reporter accidentally has fangirl meltdown in front of Ricky Martin

Ricky Martin witnessed WGN Chicago reporter Ana Belaval have a fan meltdown on-air over him after interviewing the star via satellite.

Martin was doing promotion for “The Assassination of Gianni Versace” in an interview with the anchors at WGN Chicago when Belaval was patched in at the end to ask about his recovery efforts in Puerto Rico.

The interview ends and Belaval starts to fangirl over talking to Martin without realizing that he is still on-air with her.

“I seriously went very berserk on Dean Richards [WGN anchor] because you have to understand, when you’re part of a minority and you don’t have a lot of role models in media, and you have a Ricky Martin that wherever you go in the world, it’s a good name to mention as a Puerto Rican ― oh my goodness you feel related to him,” Belaval says.

“He called me mama baby! Can we make this happen? He goes with me, I’ll take care of his kids,” she continues to gush.

“I’ll call 911 Ricky, don’t worry,” one of the anchors jokes.

“That’s beautiful. I love what I’m hearing,” Martin replies.

Belaval looks shocked as she realizes Martin has been listening in the whole time.

“He’s still there?” Belaval yells at the anchors. “I’m going to kill you.”

Martin laughs it off joking, “Please, I don’t want to be involved in another ‘American Crime Story.'”

Watch below.

Photo from screenshot via YouTube