Elton John announces retirement, farewell world tour

Elton John’s days of touring the world are coming to a close.

In a live stream interview from Gotham Hall in New York City with CNN anchor Anderson Cooper, John announced he will have one more epic world tour before retiring.

“I’ve been touring since I was 17 with various bands,” John told Cooper. “I thought the time is right to say thank you to all my fans and say goodbye.”

The “Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour” kicks off Sept. 8 in Allentown, Pa. and will run for three years with dates in select cities in North America, the U.K., Europe, Asia, South America, Australia and New Zealand. John will perform at the Capital One Arena on Sept. 21-22. Tickets go on sale Feb. 2.

He promises fans the show will be the “best production I’ve ever done”

While he will no longer be touring, John says he still plans to make albums.

The singer made the decision so he could spend more time with his children Zachary, 7, and Elijah, 5, who he shares with his partner David Furnish.

“In 2015, David and I sat down with school schedule, and I thought ‘I don’t want to miss this.’ I’ve had an amazing life, I’ve had an amazing career. My life has changed, the priorities in my life have changed, my priorities are my children, my husband and my family,” John says.

John promises that this tour will be his last, unlike another fellow music legend who has a habit of announcing multiple farewell tours.

“I’m not Cher,” John jokes. “This is the end.”

Photo screenshot courtesy of YouTube