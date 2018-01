Taye Diggs channeled Christina Aguilera for a drag performance of “Candyman” on “Lip Sync Battle” for the “Dirrty” singer herself.

In a sneak peek clip, Diggs wears a blonde wig and nautical-themed outfit as he performs Aguilera’s 2006 single.

Diggs will battle it out against “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Erika Jayne during the Aguilera tribute episode on Thursday, Jan. 25 at 10 p.m. on Paramount Network.

Watch the sneak peek below.

Photo screenshot from YouTube