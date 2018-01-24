Out skier Gus Kenworthy qualifies for Winter Olympics

By : MARIAH COOPER OF THE WASHINGTON BLADE, COURTESY OF THE NATIONAL LGBT MEDIA ASSOCIATION
January 24, 2018
Comments: 0

Freeskier Gus Kenworthy qualified on Sunday to compete on the U.S. Olympic team for the 2018 Winter Olympics in PyeongChang, South Korea.

Kenworthy, 26, placed second at the last Olympic qualifier for freeski slopestyle earning him a spot on the Olympic team.

He and out figure skater Adam Rippon will be two gay men representing the U.S. in the Winter Olympics. Kenworthy did compete in the 2014 Winter Olympics in Sochi but he did not publicly come out until 2015.

Kenworthy is also celebrating another Olympic milestone. He is the new spokesperson for Head & Shoulders and will appear in a TV spot featuring the skier holding up a rainbow flag.

“You may have already spotted this on TV but I am SO excited to finally be able to share my Head & Shoulders commercial with y’all! Holding up those rainbow colors on national TV makes me feel PROUD! #ShouldersOfGreatness,” Kenworthy posted on Instagram.

The ad is expected to run during the airing of the Winter Olympics.

Watch the commercial below.

Photo screenshot from YouTube

Share this story:

MARIAH COOPER OF THE WASHINGTON BLADE, COURTESY OF THE NATIONAL LGBT MEDIA ASSOCIATION

Previous Post

Next Post

Posts Related to this Article

NCAA pulls 7 postseason events out of NC due to LGBT law
FBI investigating man who poured boiling water on gay couple
New sports hall of fame honors gay athletes