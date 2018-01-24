Out skier Gus Kenworthy qualifies for Winter Olympics

Freeskier Gus Kenworthy qualified on Sunday to compete on the U.S. Olympic team for the 2018 Winter Olympics in PyeongChang, South Korea.

Kenworthy, 26, placed second at the last Olympic qualifier for freeski slopestyle earning him a spot on the Olympic team.

He and out figure skater Adam Rippon will be two gay men representing the U.S. in the Winter Olympics. Kenworthy did compete in the 2014 Winter Olympics in Sochi but he did not publicly come out until 2015.

I’M GOING BACK TO THE OLYMPICS!!! pic.twitter.com/8Ys5p0PjOd — Gus Kenworthy (@guskenworthy) January 22, 2018

Kenworthy is also celebrating another Olympic milestone. He is the new spokesperson for Head & Shoulders and will appear in a TV spot featuring the skier holding up a rainbow flag.

“You may have already spotted this on TV but I am SO excited to finally be able to share my Head & Shoulders commercial with y’all! Holding up those rainbow colors on national TV makes me feel PROUD! #ShouldersOfGreatness,” Kenworthy posted on Instagram.

The ad is expected to run during the airing of the Winter Olympics.

Watch the commercial below.

Photo screenshot from YouTube