Adult film star Matthew Rush enters drug program after third arrest

WILTON MANORS, Fla. | Gay adult film star Matthew Rush was arrested and booked by the Broward County Sheriff’s Office in Wilton Manors on Jan. 17, the third time he’s been arrested in South Florida since September, according to the gay porn blog Str8UpGayPorn.

Rush, whose real name is Gregory Andrew Grove, was initially arrested Sept. 19 and charged with felony possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Rush had his felony meth possession charge dropped in November when the state felt they would be unsuccessful pursuing the charge since the only drug found on Rush was the “meth residue found in a glass pipe,” according to the Broward County booking report.

Rush was still being charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, a first degree misdemeanor.

Rush’s second arrest came after his $1,000 bond was cancelled by the court. Court documents did not indicate why the bond was cancelled. Str8UpGayPorn speculated that it may have been cancelled because Rush failed to appear in court on an unrelated traffic charge.

Rush was arrested for the third time because he did not respond to the subsequent court date notices to resolve the misdemeanor charges. A warrant for his arrest was issued earlier this month and Florida police located Rush last week and re-arrested him.

Court records indicate that Rush’s drug charges appear to be resolved and he has been ordered to enter a drug diversion program.

Rush is scheduled to appear back in court Feb. 14 where his progress in the diversion program will likely be reviewed.

Rush, who turned 45 years old three days after his initial arrest, is best known for his many appearances in pornographic films throughout the 2000s. He also appeared in several non-porn films including 2006’s Another Gay Movie and the made-for-TV film Third Man Out.

Fans of the x-rated star were left shocked by Rush’s September mugshot which had him looking thinner in the face with bloodshot eyes, sunken cheeks and graying facial hair. It was a very different look from his adult film days when he was extremely muscular and fit.

Three days before his second arrest Rush took to social media, writing “I’m fine. Thanks to everyone and their support. I’m in good health and going to lay low. Thank you everyone.”

This was not Rush’s first run-in with the Broward County Sheriff’s Office. Earlier in 2017 he was arrested on a domestic battery charge, but the charges were later dropped.