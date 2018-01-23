Oscar noms 2018: ‘The Shape of Water’ leads with 13 nominations

ABOVE: Michael Shannon confronts Sally Hawkins and Octavia Spencer in ‘The Shape of Water.’ Photo courtesy Fox Searchlight.

The 90th annual Academy Awards announced the nominations on Tuesday with “The Shape of Water” leading the pack with 13 nominations including Best Picture and Best Original Screenplay.

Gay love story “Call Me By Your Name” earned four nominations for Best Picture, Best Adapted Screenplay, Best Original Song for “Mystery of Love” by Sufjan Stevens and Best Actor for Timothée Chalamet.

“A Fantastic Woman,” a Chilean film starring transgender newcomer Daniela Vega, also earned a nomination for Best Foreign Language Film.

Notable nominations this year include Jordan Peele (“Get Out”) and Greta Gerwig (“Lady Bird”) for Best Director. Peele is only the fifth African American director to receive the honor while Gerwig is only the fifth woman in the history of the awards to be nominated.

The 90th Academy Awards, hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, airs on Sunday, March 4 on ABC.

Check out the list of nominees below.

Best Picture

“Call Me by Your Name”

“Darkest Hour”

“Dunkirk”

“Get Out”

“Lady Bird”

“Phantom Thread”

“The Post”

“The Shape of Water”

“Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri”

Best Director

Christopher Nolan, “Dunkirk”

Jordan Peele, “Get Out”

Greta Gerwig, “Lady Bird”

Paul Thomas Anderson, “Phantom Thread”

Guillermo del Toro, “The Shape of Water”

Best Actress

Sally Hawkins, “The Shape of Water”

Frances McDormand, “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri”

Margot Robbie, “I, Tonya”

Saoirse Ronan, “Lady Bird”

Meryl Streep, “The Post”

Best Actor

Timothée Chalamet, “Call Me by Your Name”

Daniel Day-Lewis, “Phantom Thread”

Daniel Kaluuya, “Get Out”

Gary Oldman, “Darkest Hour”

Denzel Washington, “Roman J. Israel, Esq”

Best Original Screenplay

“The Big Sick”

“Get Out”

“Lady Bird”

“The Shape of Water”

“Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri”

Best Adapted Screenplay

“Call Me by Your Name”

“The Disaster Artist”

“Logan”

“Molly’s Game”

“Mudbound”

Best Animated Feature

“The Boss Baby”

“The Breadwinner”

“Coco”

“Ferdinand”

“Loving Vincent”

Best Documentary Feature

“Abacus (Small Enough to Jail)”

“Faces/Places”

“Icarus”

“Last Men in Aleppo”

“Strong Island”

Best Documentary Short

“Eden and Eddie”

“Heaven Is a Traffic Jam on the 405”

“Heroin/e”

“Knife Skills”

“Traffic Stop”

Best Foreign Language Film

“A Fantastic Woman”

“The Insult”

“Loveless”

“On Body and Soul”

“The Square”

Best Supporting Actress

Mary J. Blige, “Mudbound”

Allison Janney, “I, Tonya”

Lesley Manville, “Phantom Thread”

Laurie Metcalf, “Lady Bird”

Octavia Spencer, “The Shape of Water”

Best Supporting Actor

Willem Dafoe, “The Florida Project”

Woody Harrelson, “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri”

Richard Jenkins, “The Shape of Water”

Christopher Plummer, “All the Money in the World”

Sam Rockwell, “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri”

Best Makeup and Hairstyling

“Darkest Hour”

“Victoria & Abdul”

“Wonder”

Best Film Editing

“Baby Driver”

“Dunkirk”

“I, Tonya”

“The Shape of Water”

“Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri”

Best Visual Effects

“Blade Runner 2049”

“Guardians of the Galaxy: Vol. 2”

“Kong: Skull Island”

“Star Wars: The Last Jedi”

“War for the Planet of the Apes”

Best Short Film — Live Action

“Dekalb Elementary”

“The Eleven O’Clock”

“My Nephew Emmett”

“The Silent Child”

“Watu Wote/All of Us”

Best Short Film — Animated

“Dear Basketball”

“Garden Party”

“Lou”

“Negative Space”

“Revolting Rhymes”

Best Production Design

“Beauty and the Beast”

“Blade Runner 2049”

“Darkest Hour”

“Dunkirk”

“The Shape of Water”

Best Cinematography

“Blade Runner 2049”

“Darkest Hour”

“Dunkirk”

“Mudbound”

“The Shape of Water”

Best Costume Design

“Beauty and the Beast”

“Darkest Hour”

“Phantom Thread”

“The Shape of Water”

“Victoria & Abdul”

Best Sound Editing

“Baby Driver”

“Blade Runner 2049”

“Dunkirk”

“The Shape of Water”

“Star Wars: The Last Jedi”

Best Sound Mixing

“Baby Driver”

“Blade Runner 2049”

“Dunkirk”

“The Shape of Water”

“Star Wars: The Last Jedi”

Best Original Score

“Baby Driver”

“Blade Runner 2049”

“Dunkirk”

“The Shape of Water”

“Star Wars: The Last Jedi”

Best Original Song

“Might River” (“Mudbound”)

“The Mystery of Love” (“Call Me By Your Name”)

“Remember Me” (“Coco”)

“Stand Up for Something” (“Marshall”)

“This is Me” (“The Greatest Showman”)