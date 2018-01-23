Laverne Cox is Cosmopolitan’s first transgender cover model

Laverne Cox is Cosmopolitan’s first openly transgender cover model.

Cox, 45, made her debut on the cover of Cosmopolitan South Africa’s February 2018 issue which features the “Cosmopolitan” title in a rainbow font and the hashtag #SayYesToLove.

“I am so honored and proud to cover the February issue of @cosmopolitansa,” Laverne posted on Instagram.

Cox has been achieving milestones for the transgender community in entertainment. As Cosmopolitan notes in an Instagram post, Cox is also the first openly transgender person to be nominated for a Primetime Emmy Award for her role on “Orange is the New Black” and is the first transgender person to have her own Madame Tussauds wax figure.

In the interview, Cox got candid about her struggles dating as a transgender woman.

“As a black transgender woman, I’ve often been kept a secret by the men that I’ve dated,” Cox says. “So when my ex-boyfriend introduced me to his dad and invited me to spend Hanukkah with him and his family, it was the most special thing ever.”

“Trans women deserve to be loved, out in the open, and in the light,” she adds.

Watch a behind-the-scenes clip of Cox taking the #CosmoQuiz below.