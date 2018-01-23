Britney Spears kicking off world tour at MGM National Harbor

Britney Spears is bringing her Las Vegas residency “Britney: Piece of Me” around the world starting at the MGM National Harbor (101 MGM National Ave, Oxon Hill, Md.) on Thursday, July 12 and Friday, July 13.

“I’m so excited to announce that we’re bringing the #PieceOfMe tour to select cities in North America, Europe and the UK,” Spears teased the tour on Instagram. “See you guys this summer.”

Spears’ global tour comes on the heels of her highly successful four-year Las Vegas residency which has won four Best of Las Vegas awards. The show features Spears performing her biggest hits including “…Baby One More Time,” “Oops!… I Did It Again” and “Toxic.”

THU 7/12/18 Washington D.C. MGM National Harbor

FRI 7/13/18 Washington D.C. MGM National Harbor

SUN 7/15/18 Uncasville, CT Mohegan Sun

TUE 7/17/18 Bethlehem, PA Sands Bethlehem Events Center

THU 7/19/18 Atlantic City, NJ Borgata

FRI 7/20/18 Atlantic City, NJ Borgata

MON 7/23/18 New York, NY Radio City Music Hall

TUE 7/24/18 New York, NY Radio City Music Hall

FRI 7/27/18 Hollywood, FL Hard Rock

SAT 7/28/18 Hollywood, FL Hard Rock

SUN 7/29/18 Hollywood, FL Hard Rock

SAT 8/4/18 Brighton, UK Brighton Pride

MON 8/6/18 Berlin, Germany Mercedes Benz Arena

WED 8/8/18 Skanderborg, Denmark Smukfest

FRI 8/10/18 Oslo, Norway Telenor Arena

SAT 8/11/18 Sandviken, Sweden Goransson Arena

MON 8/13/18 Monchengladbach, Germany Sparkassenpark

WED 8/15/18 Antwerp, Belgium Sportspaleis

FRI 8/17/18 Scarborough, UK Open Air Theatre

SAT 8/18/18 Manchester, UK Manchester Arena

MON 8/20/18 Dublin, Ireland 3Arena

WED 8/22/18 Glasgow, UK SSE Hydro

FRI 8/24/18 London, UK O2 Arena

Photo by Nathan courtesy Wikimedia Commons