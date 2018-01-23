Britney Spears kicking off world tour at MGM National Harbor

Britney Spears is bringing her Las Vegas residency “Britney: Piece of Me” around the world starting at the MGM National Harbor (101 MGM National Ave, Oxon Hill, Md.) on Thursday, July 12 and Friday, July 13.
“I’m so excited to announce that we’re bringing the #PieceOfMe tour to select cities in North America, Europe and the UK,” Spears teased the tour on Instagram. “See you guys this summer.”
Spears’ global tour comes on the heels of her highly successful four-year Las Vegas residency which has won four Best of Las Vegas awards. The show features Spears performing her biggest hits including “…Baby One More Time,” “Oops!… I Did It Again” and “Toxic.”
THU 7/12/18 Washington D.C. MGM National Harbor
FRI 7/13/18 Washington D.C. MGM National Harbor
SUN 7/15/18 Uncasville, CT Mohegan Sun
TUE 7/17/18 Bethlehem, PA Sands Bethlehem Events Center
THU 7/19/18 Atlantic City, NJ Borgata
FRI 7/20/18 Atlantic City, NJ Borgata
MON 7/23/18 New York, NY Radio City Music Hall
TUE 7/24/18 New York, NY Radio City Music Hall
FRI 7/27/18 Hollywood, FL Hard Rock
SAT 7/28/18 Hollywood, FL Hard Rock
SUN 7/29/18 Hollywood, FL Hard Rock
SAT 8/4/18 Brighton, UK Brighton Pride
MON 8/6/18 Berlin, Germany Mercedes Benz Arena
WED 8/8/18 Skanderborg, Denmark Smukfest
FRI 8/10/18 Oslo, Norway Telenor Arena
SAT 8/11/18 Sandviken, Sweden Goransson Arena
MON 8/13/18 Monchengladbach, Germany Sparkassenpark
WED 8/15/18 Antwerp, Belgium Sportspaleis
FRI 8/17/18 Scarborough, UK Open Air Theatre
SAT 8/18/18 Manchester, UK Manchester Arena
MON 8/20/18 Dublin, Ireland 3Arena
WED 8/22/18 Glasgow, UK SSE Hydro
FRI 8/24/18 London, UK O2 Arena
Photo by Nathan courtesy Wikimedia Commons