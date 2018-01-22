Watch: first official trailer for ‘Heathers’ reboot

“Heathers” has dropped its first official trailer for the reboot series.

The remake gives the Heathers clique an LGBT-twist. Heather McNamara (Jasmine Mathews) is a black lesbian and Heather Duke (Brendan Scannell,) identifies as gender-queer. The group’s leader is Heather Chandler (Melanie Field), a plus-size woman.

Just like the original, Veronica Sawyer (Grace Victoria Cox) and her boyfriend J.D. (James Scully) plot a murderous takedown of the Heathers.

Original “Heathers” fans can also expect to see Shannen Doherty who will appear in a three-episode arc.

“Heathers” premieres on March 7 on Paramount at 10 p.m.

Watch below.

Photo from screenshot via YouTube