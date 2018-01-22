Rapper Offset apologizes for homophobic lyric

Offset, one part of the rap trio Migos, has apologized for a lyric that people thought came across as homophobic insisting that he didn’t write the lyric with gay people in mind.

The 26-year-old rapper is featured on the song “Boss Life” by YFN Lucci. The music video was released this week.

“Pinky ring crystal clear, 40k spent on a private Lear/60k solitaire/I cannot vibe with queers,” Offset raps on the track.

Some people were offended by the lyric including gay British rapper MNEK who called out Offset for his love of wearing gay fashion designers.

“Offset saying he doesn’t vibe with queers while constantly wearing and PARADING clothes by gay designers is the REAL gag,” MNEK tweeted.

Offset has now issued an apology on Instagram posting a screenshot of the definition of “queer.” He says the way he used the word was not meant to be an insult to gay people.

“I have said before since these issues before that I got love for all people. My passion for fashion has lead me to a lot of gay people around me who I have mad respect for and we are very cool so I’m not in a place where I’m hating like that. When I wrote that I was thinking of words that could rhyme with the others (here, lear, solitaire, bear) and I saw this definition about her having a queer feeling she was being watched and it fit what I was thinking about a stalker creepy paparazzi situation. To me that “queer” I don’t mean someone who’s gay. I mean lame people who film you, post it and stalk you. Lingo that means strange or odd. I M S O R R Y. I A P O L O G I Z E. I’m offended I offended anybody, ” Offset wrote in the post.

This isn’t the first time Offset has been accused of homophobia. In 2017, Migos was asked in an interview with Rolling Stone how they felt about fellow rapper iLoveMakonnen coming out as gay. The interviewer explained that iLoveMakonnen’s fans were supportive.

‘That’s because the world is fu*ked up,’ Offset said of the support.

Photo via Instagram