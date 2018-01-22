‘Princess Diaries’ star Heather Matarazzo gets engaged to comedian Heather Turman

ABOVE: Heather Turman and Heather Matarazzo. Photo via Instagram.
Heather Matarazzo, known for playing Princess Mia’s best friend Lilly Moscovitz in “The Princess Diaries,” is engaged to comedian Heather Turman.
Matarazzo posted photos of the waterfront proposal on Twitter explaining that they became engaged on Jan. 11 but wanted to keep it secret for a few days.
“When you realize you want to spend the rest of your life with somebody, you want the rest of your life to start as soon as possible.”-WHMS,” Matarazzo captioned the photos. “Kept this to ourselves for a few days…… but on 1-11-18 I asked…..and she said yes. When you know you know.”
— Heather Matarazzo (@HeatherMatarazz) January 15, 2018
Matarazzo also posted the photos on Instagram along with a quote from “The Alchemist.”
“We kept this to ourselves for a few days, but on 1-11, I asked…..and she said yes,” Matarazzo writes. “To death and back, I love you, Turman. #twinflame #engaged #thealchemist.”
According to E! News, the couple met in 2016 on the set of the film “Stuck,” which Matarazzo starred in and Turman wrote and produced.