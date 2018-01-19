YouTuber wins landmark revenge porn case, gets engaged to girlfriend

ABOVE: Chrissy Chambers. Photo via Instagram.

Chrissy Chambers, one-half of the YouTube duo BriaAndChrissy, has become the first person in the U.K. to win damages in a revenge porn case.

Chambers, 27, was in a relationship with an unnamed British man when she was 18 years old. The man recorded videos of the two of them having sex and uploaded six videos to the pornographic video sharing site RedTube between 2011-2012. Three of the films included Chambers’ full name and her age, 18 at the time of filming.

Chambers went on to date Bria Kam and form the popular YouTube channel BriaAndChrissy. The couple perform challenges, comedic sketches and sing cover songs for their more than 700,00 subscribers. Chambers became aware of the videos once her subscribers brought them to her attention thinking she had distributed the content herself.

Chambers, who is American, was unable to launch a criminal case in the U.S. since the videos were uploaded in the U.K. The U.K. was also unable to uphold a criminal case because the videos were filmed in the U.S. and uploaded in 2011, before the U.K.’s new revenge porn laws came into effect in 2015. Instead, Chambers launched a civil suit against her ex-boyfriend citing she has suffered psychological trauma from the videos.

London’s High Court ordered her ex to pay “substantial” damages to Chambers.

“We have been able to set a legal precedent that should serve as a severe warning to those who seek to extort and harm with revenge porn: you cannot do this with impunity, and you will be held accountable for your actions,” Chambers said in a statement outside the court. “For anyone who has been living in fear of revenge porn used against you, there has never been a better time to come forward.”

Chambers celebrated her big win by proposing to Kam outside the courthouse.

“I could not be more elated to announce today that I won my revenge porn case and also asked the most incredible girl to marry me. That’s right -WE WON AND BRIA AND I ARE ENGAGED!!!!!” Chambers posted on social media.