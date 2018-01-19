Gay teen rom-com ‘Love, Simon’ releases ‘romantic as F’ second trailer

The second trailer for coming-of-age film “Love, Simon” has dropped and shows the film is a typical teen drama except for one thing. Simon, the main character, is gay.

In the trailer, Simon (Nick Robinson) shows that he enjoys spending time with his family and friends. However, he’s been hiding that he’s gay. When another student at school, anonymously named “Blue,” reveals online that he’s closeted, he and Simon strike up an online friendship.

Simon promises in the trailer that the love story is “about to get romantic as F.”

The film also stars Katherine Langford, Josh Duhamel and Jennifer Garner.

“Love, Simon” hits theaters March 16.

Watch below.

Image from screenshot via YouTube