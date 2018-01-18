Watch: first official trailer for ‘Queer Eye’ reboot

Netflix has released the first trailer for its “Queer Eye” reboot featuring a brand new Fab Five.

The show follows Bobby Berk (design), Karamo Brown (culture), Antoni Porowski (food and wine), Jonathan Van Ness (grooming) and Tan France (fashion) as they help transform lives and instill confidence.

“Our new Fab Five will forge relationships with men and women from a wide array of backgrounds and beliefs often contrary to their own, touching on everything from LGBTQ rights and social commentary to how to make the best farm-to-table guacamole and more,” Netflix describes the show.

The original “Queer Eye for the Straight Guy” aired on Bravo from 2003-2007. Now, the reboot hopes to “fight for acceptance” instead of tolerance.

“Are you the husband or the wife?” one man asks Berk when he shares that he’s married.

“Gay or straight, a common thread that holds every human together is that we just want to be loved,” Berk says in the trailer.

“Queer Eye” streams on Netflix on Feb. 7.

Watch below.

Image is screenshot from YouTube