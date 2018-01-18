Florida House candidate Anna Eskamani makes TIME magazine cover

Anna Eskamani, who is running for Florida House District 47, is featured on the cover of the latest issue of TIME magazine in a collage of 48 women who are running for, or have been elected to, a U.S. political office.

The cover story titled “The Avengers: First They Marched, Now They’re Running,” takes a look at the record number of women running for political office in the U.S. since the 2016 election of President Donald Trump.

“I’m on the cover of TIME magazine! Just incredible. This is our year — watch us rise, and like us at Anna For Florida to watch us keep making history! #OnwardWithAnna #TakeBack47 #Flip47,” Eskamani wrote on Facebook.

Among the women featured on the TIME magazine cover alongside Eskamani are Minneapolis city councilwoman Andrea Jenkins and Virginia state Del. Danica Roem, two of the first openly transgender people to be elected to office in the U.S.

TIME magazine’s issue with Eskamani on the cover hits newsstands Jan. 29.