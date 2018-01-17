Wyoming gay couple files lawsuit against town leaders

ABOVE: Marc and Rusty Andrus. Photo from Facebook.

CASPER, Wyo. (AP) — A same-sex couple who own a restaurant in western Wyoming have filed a federal lawsuit, contending that town officials discriminated against them in applying local rules and codes.

Marc and Rusty Andrus assert in their lawsuit that the town of Thayne has violated their constitutional rights to equal protection under the law and due process.

KTWO-AM in Casper reports the lawsuit contends the mayor and town council has inconsistently, if not illegally, applied rules about restaurants, liquor licenses, regulations, council meeting procedures, law enforcement other issues since they opened a restaurant more than two years ago.

The lawsuit argues that the conduct was driven by local Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints leaders.

Thayne Mayor DeLand Lainhart declined to comment on the lawsuit.

Thayne is located in Lincoln County.