‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ star Katya is taking a break from drag

“RuPaul’s Drag Race” alum Katya is taking a break from drag.

Katya, real name Brian McCook, opened up in an Instagram Live video, spoken entirely in French, about his need to take a break for his mental health.

“I’m tired, I’m exhausted, my brain doesn’t work anymore, because of the drugs, because of all the gigs,” McCook says. “I need to take vacations, like a normal person. The people who are listening will understand, can understand. And that’s all I wanted to say, that’s all.”

McCook also assured fans that he’s putting his drug addiction recovery at the forefront.

“I don’t have a drug crisis right now, because I’m sober. I’m taking care of myself today. And that is the reason why I’m happy. But I need to choose carefully the projects that will not, you understand,” McCook, who has been open about his struggles with drug addiction, says.

Katya made her debut on season seven of “RuPaul’s Drag Race” and would later compete on “RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars 2.” Katya stars in “The Trixie & Katya Show” with Trixie Mattel on Viceland. It returns Jan. 24.

Photo from Instagram