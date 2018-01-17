George Michael made secret donations to charity after the death of his partner

George Michael made secret donations to Project Angel Food, a Los Angeles-based charity aimed at feeding people with critical illnesses, after the death of his partner, Anselmo Feleppa, in 1993.

Feleppa’s death, which was caused by HIV/AIDS, spurned Michael to donate to Project Angel Food. Over the years, Michael donated more than $685,000 to the charity.

“We can’t thank him enough. He was so supportive and is the single largest donor in our history. He sent a $25k donation to us religiously every year to the tune of more than half a million dollars. His passion and love and support was felt here every single year,” Project Angel Food’s executive director Richard Ayoub told the Mirror.

According to Us Weekly, Michael also donated a Mercedes to the volunteers of Project Angel Food to be auctioned off to raise $20,000. The late singer also got hands-on and went to the organization’s kitchen to bake a cake for those in need.

More stories of Michael’s charitable acts have been revealed since his death in 2016. He also reportedly donated to the Terrence Higgins Trust, which helps fight HIV/AIDS in the U.K, donated to Childline, which offers 24-hour counseling support for young people and donated money for a woman’s IVF treatment.

