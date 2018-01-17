Demi Lovato wants to date Rihanna

Demi Lovato revealed her crushes in the entertainment industry during “Who’d You Rather?” on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” on Monday. While she had a couple top picks, Rihanna was Lovato’s clear favorite.

Lovato, 25, picked Rihanna over the likes of Harry Styles, Zac Efron, Milo Ventimiglia, Drake, Rita Ora, Chance The Rapper and Kristen Stewart.

However, Stewart was also a contender for Lovato who chose the actress over Niall Horan, Michael B. Jordan and Nick Jonas.

“Call me Kristen,” Lovato says.

In her 2016 documentary “Simply Complicated,” Lovato shared that she is interested in both men and women.

Watch Lovato pick her celebrity crushes below.

Image from screenshot via YouTube