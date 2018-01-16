‘Modern Family’ to end after next season

“Modern Family” will come to an end after season 10, according to co-creators Steven Levitan and Christopher Lloyd.

Levitan and Lloyd told the Hollywood Reporter they “can’t imagine” the show continuing past next season.

“Our plan is to end it at 10,” Levitan says. “If we can leave with most of our audience wanting more, I think that’s the right way to do it.”

As for how the Dunphy and Pritchett family stories will conclude Lloyd, whose previous work includes “Fraiser,” says they’ve already started thinking about endings to the show.

“We went through these questions on ‘Frasier,’ when we brought that around after 11 seasons and sort of said, ‘Well, the Shakespearean route on that is a birth, a death or a wedding,’ and we managed to effectively do all three in the final episode. So it may be some conversation that starts there, but we haven’t figured out the episode we’re doing three weeks from now. It’s just a little over a year and a half from now. We’ve got time to think about that,” Lloyd says.

“Modern Family” has been a smash hit since its 2009 debut. It’s raked in 22 Primetime Emmy Awards and one Golden Globe Award. The show recently aired its 200th episode.

