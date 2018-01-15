Watermark Giveaway: Two tickets to Lisa Lampanelli at Hard Rock Live Orlando

Known as “Queen of the Roasts” for her Friars Club comic take downs of Chevy Chase, Pamela Anderson, William Shatner, Flava Flav, and Donald Trump, stand-up comedian Lisa Lampanelli is bringing her unique brand of biting no-holds-barred comedy to the Hard Rock Live Orlando on February 3rd at 8pm.

Better yet, Watermark is giving away two (2) tickets to see her show in Central Florida.

To enter, comment on this post and tell us the name of your favorite comedian, besides Lisa of course.

We’ll choose two winners at random at noon on Jan. 29.

IMPORTANT NOTE: Please check your calendar and be sure you are able to attend the event before entering to win. One comment per user. Multiple comments will be deleted. Please check your user account and be sure it’s attached to an email you check frequently, as that is the only way we have to contact you.

Happy commenting and good luck!