Jussie Smollett praises LGBT love in ‘Freedom’ music video

Jussie Smollett has released the music video for “Freedom,” which features a same-sex couple celebrating their love for each other.

Tika Sumpter and Cynthia Erivo portray a lesbian couple who enjoy each other’s company throughout the video. At the end, the couple attends a party with gay and straight couples finding freedom in their love for each other.

“This video is about love. I wanted to show two people doing the everyday things that every single couple does,” Smollett said in a statement. “I see nothing but beauty through the eyes of these characters we’ve created. I hope everyone else does as well. Love is freedom. Freedom is love.”

“Freedom” is the first single from his debut studio album which will be released later this year.

Smollett came out as gay on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” in 2015. He plays out gay singer Jamal Lyon on the Fox drama-musical series “Empire.”

Watch below.

Image from screenshot via Vevo