Andrew Christian emails Tom Daley’s leaked nude photos to customers

By : MARIAH COOPER OF THE WASHINGTON BLADE, COURTESY OF THE NATIONAL LGBT MEDIA ASSOCIATION
January 15, 2018
Underwear brand Andrew Christian’s recent email blast featuring Tom Daley’s leaked nude photos has sparked controversy and been deemed unprofessional.

The 23-year-old British Olympic diver’s photos were reportedly taken in 2016 when he and now-husband Dustin Lance Black were on break for a few months.

On Wednesday, Andrew Christian sent an email blast to its customer database with the title “TOM DALEY LEAKED NUDES!!” Inside the email were two naked photos of Daley.

“See Tom like you’ve never seen him before,” the email read along with a link inviting customers to check out more of his photos on their website.

The website link to the photos has since been removed and now only displays a 404 error page.

Some Twitter users were not happy with Andrew Christian’s marketing tool.

Daley has not responded to Andrew Christian using his photos in their email blast.

Photo by Jim Thurston; courtesy Wikimedia Commons

