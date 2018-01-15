Andrew Christian emails Tom Daley’s leaked nude photos to customers

Underwear brand Andrew Christian’s recent email blast featuring Tom Daley’s leaked nude photos has sparked controversy and been deemed unprofessional.

The 23-year-old British Olympic diver’s photos were reportedly taken in 2016 when he and now-husband Dustin Lance Black were on break for a few months.

On Wednesday, Andrew Christian sent an email blast to its customer database with the title “TOM DALEY LEAKED NUDES!!” Inside the email were two naked photos of Daley.

“See Tom like you’ve never seen him before,” the email read along with a link inviting customers to check out more of his photos on their website.

The website link to the photos has since been removed and now only displays a 404 error page.

Some Twitter users were not happy with Andrew Christian’s marketing tool.

I’ll probably get slandered, but Andrew Christian emailing their entire database with Tom Daley’s nudes has got to be the lowest point of 2018 so far. #boycott #tomdaley pic.twitter.com/3IKXCc4GE1 — A N T H O N Y (@2000Topics) January 10, 2018

.@andrewchristian has always made ugly underwear. the company’s attempt to profit from the violation of someone’s privacy is even uglier.https://t.co/6aboxJiuWh — Gabe Gonzalez (@gaybonez) January 10, 2018

This is disgusting. You don’t use someone’s leaked nudes as a marketing tool. Never again will I purchase from a company that undermines someone’s privacy in such a way. The gay community should be better than that. https://t.co/1i0U8TcjgH — Amp @ MAL (@Pup_Amp) January 11, 2018

Daley has not responded to Andrew Christian using his photos in their email blast.

