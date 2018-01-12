Ricky Martin reveals he secretly married Jwan Josef

Ricky Martin and Jwan Yosef are married.

Martin, 46, dropped the bombshell to E! News that he and Yosef have already tied the knot. However, the big celebration is still to come.

“I’m a husband, but we’re doing a heavy party in a couple of months, I’ll let you know,” Martin told E! News. “We exchanged vows, and we’ve swear [sic] everything, and we’ve signed all the papers that we needed to sign, prenups and everything.”

Martin also shared that he’s loving the title change from fiancé to husband.

“It feels amazing. I can’t introduce him as my fiancé. I can’t. He’s my husband. He’s my man,” Martin says.

Martin and Yosef met on Instagram through their love of art. Martin is an art collector and Yosef is an artist.

“I’m scrolling and I see this beautiful piece of art. I wrote to him. And we were talking for, like, six months without me hearing his voice,” Martin told Andy Cohen on the SiriusXM show “Radio Andy.”

Martin flew to London to meet him as friends and the couple started dating in April 2016. The actor/singer announced he and Yosef were engaged on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” in November.

The couple recently gained viral attention for giving a tour of their Los Angeles home that they share with their nine-year-old twin boys, Matteo and Valentino.

Photo via Instagram