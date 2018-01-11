LGBT designer responds to criticism for using child drag queen for clothing company

By : MARIAH COOPER OF THE WASHINGTON BLADE, COURTESY OF THE NATIONAL LGBT MEDIA ASSOCIATION
January 11, 2018
LGBT designer Brandon Hilton is defending his clothing company House of Mann’s decision to use nine-year-old drag queen Lactatia to promote the line.

Twitter and online bullentin board 4chan slammed House of Mann’s Instagram photo featuring Lactatia, also known as Nemis Quinn Mélançon Golden calling it “pedophilia” and “child abuse.” Conservative news sites the Daily Caller and Breitbart News also took issue with the clothing company using Lactatia. House of Mann sells drag queen clothing as well as lingerie and bondage gear.

“Woke up to countless tweets telling me “kill yourself” and calling me a “pedo” after we announced 9 year old drag superstar Lactatia as our new HOUSE OF MANN covergirl…,” Hilton tweets. “If you can’t handle a kid in a sequin onesie, maybe the future isn’t for you.”

“I think this new generation of drag kids is brilliant and inspiring,” he continued. “@Desmond_Amazing and Lactatia are the future! @TheHouseofMann is just making sure they look SICKENING. People will talk no matter what, might as well give them something FIERCE to look at.”

Lactatia’s family has been supportive of the Canadian child’s drag career.

“If you wanna be a drag queen and your parents don’t let you, you need new parents,” Lactatia has said of their support.

