The Last Page with Art Director Jake Stevens

Jake Stevens is approaching his 11-year anniversary with Watermark, making him the most senior staff member outside of the owner.

“I needed a job where I not only could push myself as an artist and contribute to my community in a meaningful way, but feel valued as an employee,” says Jake. Watermark provided him the space he needed to do just that.

“I’m responsible for the look of every product Watermark creates,” Jake continues. “I design all of the editorial of our newsmagazine and specialty products, as well as all of our collateral materials (media kits, promotional items, press passes, business cards, etc.) and WatermarkOnline.com. Being the art director requires me to bank heavily on my multi-faceted art background and continually demands I expand my skill sets. Some of the time I sit behind my computer hammering out designs. Some of the time I’m arranging and conducting photo sessions. Other times I’m hunched over an iPad or sketchbook working on an illustration.”

Jake is the kind of employee that gives 100 percent of himself to his work. Since he began his employment, Jake taught himself how to build websites so that Watermark’s could be versatile and encompass everything it needs to do. With each incarnation of WatermarkOnline.com, Jake’s skill set advanced and now he is fully responsible for the creation of our current site. You can expect some exciting changes to come later on this year to the site.

Where does Jake get his inspiration to be exceptional? He gets it from his mom. “I saw her work the most,” he says. “I saw her day from beginning to end. She would wake up early to get my dad ready for work, then us kids ready for school. She would excel at her job and come home to make us all dinner. She had a strong work ethic.” A strong work ethic that is easy to see in Jake.

Jake has an incredible sense of duty as Watermark’s Art Director. His goal is to visually represent what the community is experiencing. “My favorite part about working for Watermark is that it gives me a chance to make my work meaningful,” says Jake. “My work isn’t about me, it’s about my community. It’s about providing information and giving strength to those that look to Watermark for those things.”

Jake’s advice to his younger self stems from grade school bullies: “You were right. They were wrong. Don’t let anyone try to convince you otherwise. Suffer no fools,” he says. In short, people will try to push you around to get what they want. Don’t let them.

Watermark is the collective product of a team of incredibly hardworking individuals. Over the next series of issues, we’re using this space to introduce each member of our staff and contributors to you. When you see us out and about in the community, stop and say, “Hello.” We’d love to meet you.