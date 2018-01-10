Watermark’s Most Eligible LGBTQ Bachelors and Bachelorettes Search

New year resolutions and goals vary as much as the people who set them, but there seems to be one common thread that passes through all of them; the world needs more love.

We here at Watermark couldn’t agree more, and that’s why we are doing what we can to bring some love, and maybe a little romance, into the lives of LGBTQ singles in the Central Florida and Tampa Bay area.

We are looking for the top 10 most eligible LGBTQ bachelors and bachelorettes throughout our readership area— five out of Tampa Bay and five out of Central Florida— to feature in a very special Valentine’s Day issue of Watermark.

Are you or someone you know single and ready to mingle? Fill out the questionnaire below by noon on Jan. 19 to be considered for the upcoming issue.

Watermark will celebrate the issue with a Swipe Right Party Feb. 8 where any and all can come out to try and find that special someone. We will have two parties that night, one at The Hammered Lamb in Orlando and another at Enigma in St. Petersburg. Keep an eye on Watermark‘s Facebook page for more details.

