Tampa Bay Overheard: Three More Years

Watermark contributor and out radio personality Miguel Fuller has announced that he and co-host Holly O’Connor will continue livening up the Tampa Bay airwaves with HOT 101.5’s “Miguel & Holly Show” for three more years.

“When we started on HOT in March 2015 I was excited, nervous and scared out of my mind,” Fuller shared. “We had been let go from a station in Tampa Bay a couple years before so the fear of returning to the market that we lost our job in was omnipresent. Tampa Bay is a city of legendary morning shows that have been here for a long time. Could we even make a dent?”

“Day after day we’ve had new Miguel and Holly family members come into the fold and welcome us with open arms,” he continued. “I cannot tell you how much it means that you take the time to listen to us each and every day and because of you we were asked to sign on for another three years.”

Fuller subsequently thanked his team and listeners for “allowing us to live our best lives every day,” joyfully noting that “here’s to more 3:45 a.m. wake-ups!”

O’Connor also celebrated the news via social media. “From my humble roots in Findlay, Ohio, at WCKY to the legendary small market behemoth Island 106 to our exciting ascension to beautiful Tampa Bay, I could not be more excited to continue our stay at Hot 101.5,” she wrote. “We’ve had a passion for this station since its inception in 2011 and I feel lucky to be part of its growth.”

She proceeded to thank the Miguel and Holly team “who make the station the force it is today,” as well as listeners for making her dream a reality. “I am grateful every day that I am living my purpose,” O’Connor wrote. “Here’s to 3 more amazing years!”

Congratulations to the entire Miguel and Holly team! Here’s to more Headphone Karaoke.

(Main image by Jake Stevens.)