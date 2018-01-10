Tampa Bay Overheard: Fabulous Fifth

By : Anonymous
January 10, 2018
Quench Lounge will celebrate its fifth year on Jan. 20, and they’ve announced a “Winter White Glow Party” to honor the landmark anniversary.

“Quench Lounge is hitting half a decade!!!!” the local hotspot announced, advising they’ll be “serving some of the best drinks and entertainment in the Tampa Bay area” with free birthday cake shots, giveaways and surprises all evening.

DJ Bruce Devery will provide the evening’s music, with special shows hosted by Eden Deck. Also featured will be the rest of Quench’s “Diva Cast,” Elaine Southern Belle, Star Montrese Love and Lady Janet.

Guests are encouraged to dress in their best “winter white” apparel for a midnight contest and additional chances to win prizes. For more information, visit Facebook.com/QuenchLounge.

