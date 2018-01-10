Pink will sing National Anthem at Super Bowl

Pink is confirmed to sing the National Anthem for Super Bowl 52.

The NFL confirmed the news on Twitter on Monday.

The 38-year-old singer hinted that she would be performing during the championship game in a cryptic tweet a few days ago.

“I’m really looking forward to 2018. I’m really excited about the Grammy’s. Tour. Some other stuff that’s a secret still and I can’t wait til it’s not a secret. I’m also excited for trump to lose his twitter password and also I’m excited that I have dope hair,” Pink tweeted.

Past National Anthem performers have included Lady Gaga, Whitney Houston, Idina Menzel, Cher, Luther Vandross, Mariah Carey, Beyonce, Vanessa Williams and more.

The NFL has already announced that this year’s half-time performer will be Justin Timberlake.

Super Bowl 52 airs from the U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis on Sunday, Feb. 4 on NBC.