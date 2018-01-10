German Playboy to feature 1st transgender model on cover

By : wire report
January 10, 2018
Comments: 0

BERLIN (AP) — The German edition of Playboy magazine says it will feature a transgender model on its cover for the first time.

Editor-in-chief Florian Boitin said Tuesday that putting Giuliana Farfalla on the cover — topless, as is customary for such magazines in Germany — was in line with Playboy founder Hugh Hefner’s tradition of being “resolutely opposed to all forms of exclusion and intolerance.”

Boitin says the 21-year-old Farfalla is a “wonderful example of how important the fight for the right to self-determination is.”

Farfalla, born in southwestern Germany, is already well-known in the country as a contestant last year on Heidi Klum’s “Germany’s Next Topmodel” television show.

The issue is due on newsstands Thursday.

U.S. Playboy featured a transgender “Playmate of the Month” last year.

Image from Giuliana Farfalla’s Facebook

Share this story:

wire report

Previous Post

Next Post

Posts Related to this Article

French model Ines Rau becomes first transgender playmate
Netflix acquires transgender activist Marsha P. Johnson documentary
Transparent’ star says transgender Maura would envy Caitlyn