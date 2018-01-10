Central Florida Overheard: The Kids Are Alright

The GLBT Community Center of Central Florida has made a few changes as of late. In addition to new Executive Director George Wallace and the return of their monthly BINGO night, The Center is bring something else back.

According to Wallace, The Center will welcome back the Orlando Youth Alliance for their weekly meetings.

The OYA hasn’t held their meetings at The Center since 2002. Over the last 15 years, OYA has met at various other locations including the Zebra Coalition and the Reeves United Methodist Church. Reeves goes back to hosting LGBTQ youth events and organziation as far back at the 1990s when the Delta Youth Alliance was having meetings there.

According to OYA’s Michael Slaymaker, the church is adding in a preschool and will need to utilize the OYA meeting space for that purpose.

OYA will begin calling The Center home starting Jan. 23.

OYA is a non-profit peer-based group with members ranging from 13 to 24. For more information on the organization and what programs they offer you can visit OrlandoYouthAlliance.org.