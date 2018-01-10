Central Florida Overheard: Hope & Help’s new home

Now that they’re finally getting settled into their new digs, Hope & Help is having a house warming party and everyone’s invited.

We checked in with Joshua Meyers, the community director at Hope & Help, on what we can expect to see at the grand re-opening.

“We love Winter Park and miss our neighbors but we needed a larger space to be able to offer more effective services and programs to our clients and the Central Florida community, so this new space will be able to give us that opportunity,” Myers says. “We will have two large meeting spaces where we can invite the community in for workshops and trainings, luncheons or even a party or two. Space we didn’t previously have.”

The grand re-opening party is scheduled for Friday, Jan. 26 from 5:00-8:00 p.m. at the new facility located 707 Mendham Blvd in East Orlando. Rumor has it they will be making a big announcement at the event.