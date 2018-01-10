Central Florida Overheard: DRIP Dried

DRIP, the innovative dance show which initially made a big splash at Orlando Fringe, announced via its website that it will close its doors at the end of this month. The announcement did not mention if there will be a new location.

DRIP opened at their International Drive venue five years ago, incorporating performances geared toward the LGBTQ community during the month of June.

DRIP founder and creative director Jessica Mariko called the show’s closing “bittersweet”, saying “we appreciate our fans and are looking forward to playing with them again soon.”

After 700 performances, DRIP will throw its final bucket of paint Jan. 27. Tickets for one of the final performances are available at Facebook.com/ILoveDRIP.

(Main image from DRIP’s Facebook.)