Sufjan Stevens releases music video for ‘Mystery of Love’

Sufjan Stevens has released the music video for “Mystery of Love,” one of three of his songs featured on the “Call Me By Your Name” soundtrack.

The music video includes various clips from the critically acclaimed film mixed with shots from the Museo Archeologico Nazionale of Naples.

Stevens, 42, wrote “Mystery of Love” for the “Call Me By Your Name” soundtrack. His other contributions to the soundtrack include “Visions of Gideon” and a Doveman remix of “Futile Devices” featured on his album “The Age of Adz.”

“Call Me By Your Name” hits theaters nationwide on Jan. 19.

Watch the music video below.

Image screenshot via YouTube