Federal AIDS official indicted for soliciting minor

An official with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, who has been praised by AIDS activists for his role in administering the Ryan White AIDS CARE program, was indicted on Jan. 4 on a charge of sexual solicitation of a minor by a Montgomery County, Md., grand jury.

The indictment came just under two months after Montgomery County Police arrested Silver Spring resident Michael Goldrosen, 56, on Nov. 8 at the Twinbrook Metro station, where an undercover police officer posing as a 15-year-old male had arranged to meet him, according to an arrest affidavit filed in Montgomery County Circuit Court.

The affidavit says the undercover officer responded to an online posting by Goldrosen in October seeking a male sex partner on a site on Craigslist used by men seeking sex with other men. It says that in the course of several text messages and email exchanges over a period of several days the undercover officer disclosed that he was 15 years old.

It says Goldrosen was targeted for arrest in the sting operation after he invited someone he thought was a minor to his apartment to engage in sex.

At the time of his arrest he was released on a $10,000 bond. He remains free on bond pending a hearing set for Jan. 26.

Jonathan Fellner, Goldrosen’s attorney, told the Washington Blade it was the undercover officer who initiated the online exchange with his client and that Goldrosen “never sought out underage folks” in his Craigslist ads.

“I stand by my initial comments,” he said, referring to remarks he made to other media outlets. “We intend to vigorously fight the charge in the case and believe that once all of the facts are revealed, Mr. Goldrosen will be vindicated.”

Up until the time of his arrest, Goldrosen served as Director of State Programs for the HIV/AIDS Bureau at the Rockville, Md.-based Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA), which is an arm of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

Fellner said Goldrosen was suspended from his job at the time of his arrest but remains an employee there pending the outcome of his case.

Carl Schmid, deputy director of the AIDS Institute, a national AIDS advocacy organization, said Goldrosen is well known and highly regarded among AIDS activists familiar with his role in carrying out various aspects of the federal Ryan White AIDS program, including the AIDS Drug Assistance Program, known as ADAP.

“I was shocked and saddened when I saw this,” Schmid told the Blade. “I know nothing about the charge against him, but I know he is known as a great guy, highly professional and a solid performer in running these programs,” he said.