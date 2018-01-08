Watermark Giveaway: Two tickets for Science Night Live featuring Otronicon at the Orlando Science Center

Watermark is giving away two (2) tickets to visit the Orlando Science Center for the 21-years-and-older-only Science Night Live featuring Otronicon on January 13.

Enjoy the chance to interact with the latest in technology and gaming in an adults-only setting! Experience the four floors of Otronicon programming, play with lab experiments in Dr. Dare’s lab, and check out the available food and adult beverages.

To enter, comment on this post and tell us the name of the last video game you played.

We’ll choose two winners at random at noon on Jan. 11.

IMPORTANT NOTE: Please check your calendar and be sure you are able to attend the event before entering to win. One comment per user. Multiple comments will be deleted. Please check your user account and be sure it’s attached to an email you check frequently, as that is the only way we have to contact you. Must be 21 years or older to use tickets. Food and adult beverages require a separate purchase.

Happy commenting and good luck!