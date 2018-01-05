Funko announces first line of ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Pop! Vinyls

Clear some space on your shelf because Funko, the U.S. toy company known for creating toys and collectibles based on pop culture properties, announced on Twitter that the first line of Pop! Vinyl figures based on RuPaul’s Drag Race are being released.

The Drag Race series of vinyl characters will start with show namesake RuPaul, All Stars 2 winner Alaska and Trixie Mattel, who is scheduled to appear in All Stars 3.

The figures will be available exclusively from Hot Topic in both their stores and online starting in mid-January.

RuPaul’s Drag Race: All Stars 3 starts Jan. 25 at 8:00 p.m. on VH1.