Ellen Page marries girlfriend Emma Portner

Ellen Page and her girlfriend Emma Portner are married.

Page, 30, made the surprise announcement on Instagram on Wednesday. The post features the newlywed couple showing off their wedding rings.

“Can’t believe I get to call this extraordinary woman my wife,” Page writes.

Portner also posted the same image on her Instagram captioned, “I get to call this incredible woman MY WIFE! @ellenpage I LOVE YOU.”

Portner, who hails from Ottawa in Ontario, teaches contemporary jazz at the Broadway Dance Center in New York City. Her credentials include choreographing Justin Bieber’s Purpose World Tour. She also performs in Bieber’s “Life is Worth Living” music video.

Page and Portner have shared videos of the two of them doing interpretive dances together and singing cover songs. Page came out as a lesbian in 2014 while giving a speech at a Human Rights Campaign event.