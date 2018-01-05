‘Eat, Pray, Love’ author Elizabeth Gilbert’s partner dies

Photo via Facebook

“Eat, Pray, Love” author Elizabeth Gilbert’s partner Rayya Elias has died from pancreatic and liver cancer. She was 57.

Gilbert confirmed the news on Thursday by posting a tribute to Elias on Instagram.

“She was my love, my heart, my best friend, my teacher, my rebel, my angel, my protector, my challenger, my partner, my muse, my wizard, my surprise, my gift, my comet, my liberator, my rock star, my completely impossible non-cooperator, my otherworldly visitor, my spiritual portal, and my baby,” Gilbert captioned the picture. “I loved you so much, Rayya. Thank you for letting me walk with you right to the edge of the river. It has been the greatest honor of my life.I would tell you to rest in peace,” but I know that you always found peace boring. May you rest in excitement. I will always love you.”

Gilbert revealed she was in a relationship with Elias in 2016. The pair started as best friends but Gilbert shared that Elias’ pancreatic and liver cancer diagnosis helped her to realize her romantic feelings.

“Something happened to my heart and mind in the days and weeks following Rayya’s diagnosis. Death — or the prospect of death — has a way of clearing away everything that is not real, and in that space of stark and utter realness, I was faced with this truth: I do not merely love Rayya; I am in love with Rayya,” Gilbert wrote at the time.

The couple celebrated their relationship with a commitment ceremony in June 2017.