Dave Chappelle slammed for joking about Kevin Spacey allegations

January 5, 2018
Screenshot via YouTube

Dave Chappelle has come under fire for joking about Kevin Spacey’s sexual misconduct allegations in his new Netflix comedy special “The Bird Revelation.”

“Wow, I mean it is really bad out here. Kevin Spacey’s out here, grabbing men by the pussy. I didn’t even know that was possible,” Chappelle says.

“I’ve been to a lot of parties in my day. Never been to a good one that had 14-year-old boys in it. All joking aside, Kevin Spacey shouldn’t have done that shit to that kid. He was 14 years old and forced to carry a grown man’s secret for 30 years,” Chappelle remarks in reference to Anthony Rapp’s allegation that Spacey made a sexual advance on him when he was 14 years old and Spacey was 26.

‘The saddest part is, if he had been able to carry that secret for another six months, I would get to know how ‘House of Cards’ ends,” Chappelle adds.

Chappelle also placed blame on Rapp saying he “grew up to be gay anyway,” and that “Kevin Spacey sniffed that shit out like a truffle pig.”

“And not to victim-blame, but it seems like the kind of situation that a gay 14-year-old kid would get himself into,” Chappelle says.

Not everyone found the comments as amusing as Chappelle did.

However, fellow comedians Norm MacDonald, Donnell Rawlings and Adam Devine told TMZ the jokes didn’t go too far.

Chappelle is no stranger to telling controversial jokes about the LGBT community. While performing at New York City Radio Music Hall in August, he told the Washington Blade that despite joking about Caitlyn Jenner and the transgender military ban he doesn’t consider himself transphobic.

“I’m not an obstructionist of anybody’s lifestyle,” Chappelle said, “as long as it doesn’t hurt me or people I love, and I don’t believe that lifestyle does.”

“The Bird Revelation” is currently streaming on Netflix.

