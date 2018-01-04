Doug Jones’ gay son serves Vice President Mike Pence side-eye at swearing in

Doug Jones was officially sworn in for his Senate seat in Alabama after defeating Republican candidate Roy Moore but a photo from the ceremony has gone viral for more than just taking office.

Jones’ gay son Carson posted a photo of his father being sworn in by Vice President Mike Pence on Instagram but Carson is the one who has taken the internet by storm. In the photo, Carson appears to be serving Pence with a major side-eye look while his father is taking his oath. Carson posted the photo with a series of hashtags including “#nocaptionneeded.”

Carson’s facial expression was particularly amusing for some people as Pence has notoriously supported anti-gay agendas and backed Moore, who also has supported anti-LGBT agendas, in the election.

My new favorite pic is openly gay Carson Jones giving Notmyvicepresident Pence the smuggest side eye during his dad, Doug Jones’, swearing in. pic.twitter.com/fPn23GhS7a — Kristin L-B (@KristinLord4) January 4, 2018

I thought Carson Jones, Doug Jones’ gay son, was already hot, but this side eye has me sweating. pic.twitter.com/pl7VqeZpji — Hosseh Enad (@ehosseh) January 4, 2018

Someone buy the rights to adapt this staring contest between Carson Jones and Mike Pence. pic.twitter.com/wwAD9s1S6j — Matt Donnelly (@MattDonnelly) January 4, 2018

Carson confirmed to the Advocate that he is gay shortly after his father’s historic win. His Instagram features photos of him at Pride events and even a snapshot of himself meeting Lance Bass at a gay bar.

“I am obviously thrilled with my dad’s victory,” Carson said in an interview with the Advocate. “We have been overwhelmed by the support of so many people that made this happen. Alabama made a really big statement that unity wins out. I couldn’t be prouder of him or my home state.”