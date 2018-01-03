Watermark’s 2018 WAVE Awards – Central Florida nomination round

Welcome to 2018! It’s that time of year where we make New Year’s resolutions, set goals and do the WAVE!!!

The WAVE Awards, or Watermark Awards for Variety and Excellence, recognize the best in Central Florida’s LGBTQ community in the areas of activism, service, entertainment and more.

The first round of voting is our write-in ballot and goes until 5:00 p.m. on Jan. 22. You tell us who as been the best of the best in the categories below. After the results have been tallied up we will begin the next round Jan. 26 with the Top 3 from each category.

IMPORTANT NOTE: One vote per category per user. Multiple votes from a single user will be deleted. Each user must vote in a minimum of 15 categories to have their votes counted.

Good luck and let the first round begin!

Create your own user feedback survey