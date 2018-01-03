Eric Trump insinuates Ellen DeGeneres is part of the ‘Deep State’

ABOVE: Eric Trump Washington Blade photo by Michael Key

Eric Trump raised eyebrows on Twitter when he suggested that daytime television host Ellen DeGeneres is a part of the “Deep State” conspiracy.

President Donald Trump’s second youngest son tweeted a screenshot of Twitter follow suggestions which included Hillary Clinton, Barack Obama and DeGeneres.

“Shocking… once again, here are the @Twitter “suggestions” of who I should follow. #DeepState,” Trump tweeted.

The “Deep State” conspiracy theory claims that a shadow network within the government is working to undermine elected government officials. It’s unclear whether Trump was poking fun at the theory or is a believer but Twitter found his tweet entertaining especially since none of the three currently hold elective office or are government employees.

Hi Eric, I know you’re not the smart one, but Twitter’s algorithm looks at who you searched for most recently when making suggestions. It looks like you might have recently searched for a Democrat, buddy. — Matt Clendineng (@mattclen2) January 3, 2018

You do realize none of the 3 recommends are employed by any state, deep or otherwise? In other news, there’s actually no mister under your bed either. — Camille Kimball (@CamilleKimball) January 3, 2018

Yes, Ellen DeGeneres of the deep state. The very same. — Advertise Here (@youradhereDMme) January 3, 2018

Not proud to admit this, but I would pay $20 to sit with Eric Trump for ten minutes and have him explain Ellen DeGeneres’ shadowy role in the Deep State. — Tod Kelly (@RTodKelly) January 3, 2018