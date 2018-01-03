Eric Trump insinuates Ellen DeGeneres is part of the ‘Deep State’

By : MARIAH COOPER OF THE WASHINGTON BLADE, COURTESY OF THE NATIONAL LGBT MEDIA ASSOCIATION
January 3, 2018
Comments: 0

ABOVE: Eric Trump Washington Blade photo by Michael Key

Eric Trump raised eyebrows on Twitter when he suggested that daytime television host Ellen DeGeneres is a part of the “Deep State” conspiracy.

President Donald Trump’s second youngest son tweeted a screenshot of Twitter follow suggestions which included Hillary Clinton, Barack Obama and DeGeneres.

“Shocking… once again, here are the @Twitter “suggestions” of who I should follow. #DeepState,” Trump tweeted.

The “Deep State” conspiracy theory claims that a shadow network within the government is working to undermine elected government officials. It’s unclear whether Trump was poking fun at the theory or is a believer but Twitter found his tweet entertaining especially since none of the three currently hold elective office or are government employees.

Share this story:

MARIAH COOPER OF THE WASHINGTON BLADE, COURTESY OF THE NATIONAL LGBT MEDIA ASSOCIATION

Previous Post

Next Post

Posts Related to this Article

The White House web page has removed LGBT rights, climate change and other civil rights issues just like that
LGBTQ activists view Obama as staunch champion of their cause
Ellen DeGeneres to receive Presidential Medal of Freedom