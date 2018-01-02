Two arrested in murder of lesbian couple, children in N.Y.

Police in upstate New York have arrested two men in connection with the brutal murder of a lesbian couple and two children.

The Times Union newspaper reported prosecutors have charged Justin Mann with three counts of second-degree murder and one count of first-degree murder. James White has been charged with four counts of second-degree murder.

Shanta Myers, 36, and her partner, Brandi Mells, 22, and two of Myers’ children, Jeremiah “JJ” Myers, 11, and Shanise Myers, 5, were found dead inside their apartment in Troy, N.Y., on Dec. 26. Police sources told the Times Union the victims were bound before their throats were slashed.

Prosecutors said Mells, Myers and her children were killed on Dec. 21.